UTA TV Lit Agent Leslie Maskin Joins Circle of Confusion

EXCLUSIVE: UTA partner and veteran TV lit agent Leslie Maskin is leaving the agency after 27 years to transition to management. She is joining Circle of Confusion where she will start at the top of the new year.

Maskin is among the longest-tenured agents at UTA, which she joined in 1993, two years after its launch. She built the company’s formidable television director department — now a part of the larger TV literary department — representing such clients as Alan Taylor (The Sopranos, Madmen), Daniel Minahan (Halston, Deadwood:The Movie), Clark Johnson (The Wire, The Shield), Alik Sakharov (Ozark, House of Cards) and Maria Schrader (Unorthodox). Additionally, Maskin represents the Oscar and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson, the multi-Emmy award winning producer Gregg Fienberg (Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects) and a number of TV writers/showrunners.

“Over the past 27 years, Leslie has played an impactful role in our television group, specifically helping build our TV Directors focus into a powerful business that continues to represent some of the industry’s most influential artists,” UTA Co-President Jay Sures said in a statement. “I know that her limitless passion for her clients will translate well in her new capacity. We wish her all the best in this next chapter and look forward to collaborating with Leslie in her new role.”

Maskin, a lawyer by trade, began her career at NBC, rising to VP of Business Affairs, before she transitioned to agenting. She is the latest in a long list of senior TV lit agents to segue to management over the past several months

“We have known and respected Leslie both personally and professionally for a long time and are thrilled to have such a strategic and passionate advocate of writers and directors join us,” Circle partners David Alpert, Frank Frattaroli, Lawrence Mattis, and Brad Mendelsohn said. “We welcome her as she begins this exciting next chapter in her well established career. Having shared so much business over the years with her, we know she’s a perfect fit for our company and our culture.”

Circle of Confusion, a bi-coastal management and production company, executive produces the various series in The Walking Dead universe, Showtime’s Work in Progress, and the upcoming Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six in partnership with Hello Sunshine. Its clients include Benjamin Bratt, Joe Robert Cole, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Adam F. Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Derek Kolstad, Frances McDormand, Rachel Morrison, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Pablo Schreiber, David Schwimmer, Chloë Sevigny, Rebecca Sonnenshine and Alfre Woodard.