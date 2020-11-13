UTA Signs ‘The Last O.G.’ Showrunner Owen Smith

EXCLUSIVE: Owen Smith, showrunner of Tracy Morgan comedy The Last O.G., has signed with talent agency UTA.

The writer, producer and stand-up comedian will work with the agency across all areas.

The move comes as Smith gears up for the fourth season of the TBS comedy, which he has just taken over showrunning duties on.

Last year, he sold half-hour comedy Cupcake Men to ABC, a series inspired by the real life story of former Tennessee Titans Brian Orakpo and Michael Griffin who, along with their childhood friend Bryan Hynson, opened a cupcake shop in Austin, TX. He wrote the pilot, which was produced by Lee Daniels and Michael Strahan.

He was previously a writer and co-producer on ABC’s Black-ish and has worked on series including Survivor’s Remorse, The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, The Arsenio Hall Show and Everybody Hates Chris as well as shooting his own stand-up special Good Luck Everybody entirely on iPhones.

Smith will continue to be represented by manager Tracey Murray at Industry Entertainment and attorney Gordon Bobb at Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.