UTA Signs Grammy Winner And New Jack Swing Pioneer Teddy Riley

UTA has signed Grammy-winning recording artist and creator of the “New Jack Swing” music style Teddy Riley for worldwide representation in all areas.

Since the early ’80s, Riley’s influential New Jack Swing style have been infused in multiple music genres including contemporary R&B, hip-hop, gospel, soul and pop music. He has produced over 1,000 songs for some of the most iconic artists in the industry such as Michael Jackson, Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat, Doug E. Fresh, Johnny Kemp, Joe, Heavy D & The Boys, The Winans, and Al B. Sure, among others. In addiiton, he is the founding member of the popular R&B groups Guy and Blackstreet.

Riley serves as Music Supervisor and Composer for BET’s miniseries Uptown, set to air in fall 2021. Most recently, he battled Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds in the Instagram Live digital music series Verzuz in April. The series features two popular musicians in conversation (and competition) as they share hit songs from their past trying to humbly top each other. Their competition amassed more than 500,000 unique viewers, breaking IG Live’s record for the series. The webcast has since become a social media phenomenon bringing together some of the most legendary names in music including Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Brandy, Monica, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, Alicia Keys, John Legend, DMX, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott and more.

Riley is managed by Artistry Group, Artistry Collective and Attorney Damien Granderson.