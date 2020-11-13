UTA Signs French Actress Camille Cottin

EXCLUSIVE: French actress Camille Cottin, widely known for her role in the Netflix comedy series Call My Agent!, has joined UTA for representation.

The series, which takes place at a Parisian talent agency where agents scramble to keep the business afloat after the sudden death of their founder, just released the final season in France this month and will hit Netflix next year.

Cottin is poised to star opposite Matt Damon in the Tom McCarthy-directed drama Stillwater, which will be released by Focus Features. Other film credits include French features like Someone, Somewhere, Baby Bumps (Telle mère, telle fille), and Connasse, Princesse des cœurs (The Parisian Bitch), which earned Cottin a César award nomination, as well as Christophe Honoré’s On a Magical Night, which was nominated for the Un Certain Regard Award at last years Cannes Film Festival.

On the TV side, she recently recurred on the BBC America hit series, Killing Eve, and was the lead in the sketch comedy series Connasse on Canal+ and played the Phoebe Waller-Bridge role in the French adaptation of Fleabag.

Cottin continues to be repped by Agence Adequat in France and Hamilton Hodell in the UK.