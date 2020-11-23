‘Unsinkable’: Brian Cox, John Malkovich, Thomas Brodie-Sangster And Harry Hamlin Set For Audio Movie Event

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Cox (Succession), John Malkovich (The New Pope), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit) and Harry Hamlin (L.A. Law) are joining the “audio movie event” Unsinkable alongside Blair Redford (The Gifted) and Paul Telfer (Days of Our Lives).

This year marks the 80th anniversary of one of the most extraordinary maritime events of World War II: the story of the cargo ship San Demetrio, which was severely damaged in battle, abandoned by its crewmembers and then later retrieved. To mark the occasion, Datura Studios and North Atlantic Ridge in association with B7 Media and AudioMarvels assembled an impressive team for the audio production of Unsinkable to capture this epic journey of the ship that would not die.

Datura partnered with John Mawson’s North Atlantic Ridge to adapt his screenplay, The San Demetrio, into an audio movie.

“It’s such an unusual story,” said Cox. He added of the audio platform for storytelling: “Suddenly radio has come back with a vengeance during this time, podcasts are very popular…I think it’s great that Covid has rediscovered (it).”

Malkovich said that in the story, they go through the “most unimaginably horrific circumstances and they just keep going.” When it comes to audio movies, he added, “Personally, I love that experience.”

Brodie-Sangster added to the sentiment, “I don’t think I’ve ever done anything on this scale before, the script and the story is such a high level…it’s a great way of portraying a story.”

The audio movie will embrace the production style and values of cinematic feature films by creating an immersive blockbuster audio experience through sound. The sound design and mix will be headed up by Academy and BAFTA winner Ben Wilkins (Whiplash).

Showrunners Misha Crosby (American Horror Story 1984, The Lying Game) and John Mawson (6 Years 4 Months 23 Days) are set to direct all 11 episodes with co-producers Andrew Mark Sewell of B7 Media and Jack Bowman of AudioMarvels, who will be running the UK side of the production.

