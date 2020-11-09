Universal Sets Release Date For Jordan Peele’s Next Movie

Universal, which already had July 22, 2022 RSVP’ed on the theatrical release calendar, is designating that as the day to open Jordan Peele’s next horror event title.

Between the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s Get Out and Us, his directed genre fare has minted a combined $510.5 million worldwide for the studio.

The news comes in the wake of Warner Bros saying Monday that Fantastic Beasts 3 will be debuting the weekend prior on July 15, 2022; a weekend that the Burbank, CA studio also already had on hold for an untitled feature.

Peele keeps the details of his genre movies under wraps. Both titles have touted socially conscious themes pertaining to race and society. Get Out won Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Peele’s new movie will share the weekend with Paramount’s musical animated feature Under the Boardwalk.