Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Will Now Open In July 2022 Following Johnny Depp’s Exit

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Chris Pratt & Wu Jing To Star In 'Saigon Bodyguards'; Joe & Anthony Russo Producing Remake Of Vietnamese Pic For Universal
Read the full story

Universal Sets Release Date For Jordan Peele’s Next Movie

Director Jordan Peele behind the scenes of 'Us'
Universal Pictures

Universal, which already had July 22, 2022 RSVP’ed on the theatrical release calendar, is designating that as the day to open Jordan Peele’s next horror event title.

Between the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s Get Out and Ushis directed genre fare has minted a combined $510.5 million worldwide for the studio.

The news comes in the wake of Warner Bros saying Monday that Fantastic Beasts 3 will be debuting the weekend prior on July 15, 2022; a weekend that the Burbank, CA studio also already had on hold for an untitled feature.

Peele keeps the details of his genre movies under wraps. Both titles have touted socially conscious themes pertaining to race and society. Get Out won Peele an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Peele’s new movie will share the weekend with Paramount’s musical animated feature Under the Boardwalk.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad