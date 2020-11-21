Unemployment: Stay-At-Home Order Starts Tonight With No Stimulus In Sight

Volunteers pack boxes of food outside Second Harvest Food Bank in Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. The boxes will be distributed to families in need on Thanksgiving Day at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. As COVID spreads and unemployment rates rise, food distribution centers see an increase in need for the holidays. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, things have never looked gloomier for Southern California.

A state and local stay-at-home order goes into effect late tonight, but exempts film and TV production workers. Still, many of those people are still without employment, dating from the spring shutdowns, and the already struggling ancillary businesses that support them are about to be damaged even more by another round of restrictions.

The bad news is enhanced unemployment benefits and other programs established with the CARES Act in March are going to expire by the end of the year. A study released this week says 12 million people will lose their federal and state unemployment Dec. 26.

There have been discussions since before election day on a new stimulus bill, and while at times it appeared partisan gaps were being narrowed, it appears unlikely that anything will materialize without a major shift in positions. The latest conclave was held Thursday, but reports indicate it was more about funding to avert a federal government shutdown on Dec. 11