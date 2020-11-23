UK TV Exports Hit Record $2B Before Worst Of Coronavirus Pandemic Hit

Global hits including Chernobyl and His Dark Materials helped UK television exports grow 6% to a record high of £1.48B ($2B) in the 12 months to the end of March, according to producer trade body Pact.

The UK TV Exports Report, prepared by 3Vision, found that the U.S. continues to be the most important sales market for UK companies, contributing nearly a third (£466M) of total revenue. France (£102M) and Australia (£98M) complete the top three markets.

Streamers remain the most important customers for UK producers. Subscription video on demand services accounted for 36% of sales (down slightly from 38% last year), while pay-TV and free-to-air television made up the rest. Scripted was again comfortably the biggest driver of revenue, accounting for nearly half (48%) of all income for the second year in a row.

Pact CEO John McVay, said: “British TV content – and in particular drama – continues to be attractive to a global audience. The quality of UK production is admired around the world and this is evident from these record figures.”

The figures, which run to March 2020, came before the worst of the coronavirus hit the British production sector, which basically shut down in mid-March as the disease spread across the country.