Nordic SVOD Viaplay U.S. Launch; UK PSB Inquiry Sets Advisory Panel; ‘Narcos: Mexico’ Adds S3 Cast; Red Sauce Hires; Tallinn Award – Global Briefs

Viaplay, the streaming service run by Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), is launching in the U.S. next year. The service is rolling out into 10 international markets by the end of 2023. including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland also by the end of 2021. The focus of the American roll out will be showing Nordic drama series. “Viaplay is a proven Nordic success story and we are now ready to expand internationally and become the European streaming champion. We have one of the world’s most flexible and scalable technology platforms, and aim to be the most diverse and inclusive storyteller with our amazing range of original, acquired, local and live content that offers something special for everyone,” said Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO.

Executives from the likes of All3Media and Facebook has been invited to sit on a panel that will advise a UK governmental committee on the future of the country’s public broadcasting landscape. The inquiry has been running this year, with numerous senior UK execs called to debate how the PSBs, including the BBC, contribute to the film/TV industry and whether they are threatened by the rise of the VOD services. Invited to the panel are Jane Turton, Ehief Executive of All3Media, Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Facebook, and Sophie Turner, former CEO of Endemol Shine Group. You can see the full panel and read more about the committee here.

Ahead of filming season 3, Narcos: Mexico has added to its cast. Joining as series regulars are: Luis Gerardo Méndez as Victor Tapia; Alberto Guerra as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada; Luisa Rubino as Andrea Nuñez; Alejandro Furth as Ramon Salgado; Lorenzo Ferro as Alex Hodoyan; José Zúñiga as General Rebollo; Diego Calva as Arturo Beltran Leyva; Kristen Lee Gutoskie as Dani; and Beau Mirchoff as Steve Sheridan. Gaumont produces the series for Netflix.

Factual label Red Sauce, part of Zinc Media Group, has hired Ben Smith as Executive Producer and Sefunmi Olatunbosun as Senior Development Producer. Smith will be based in Manchester, with Olatunbosun in London. Launched in September, the company is developing factual entertainment and formats from London and the UK regions.

Estonian-Canadian DOP Alar Kivilo will receive the Tallinn Black Nights Lifetime Achievement Award at the Estonia film festival this year. His credits include The Blindside, Hart’s War and Boys And Girls. He will receive the honor at the fest’s awards ceremony on November 27.