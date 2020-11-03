UK Distributor Signature Launches First Market Sales Slate With WWII Female Spy Thriller & Brit Comedies — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: UK distributor Signature Entertainment is launching its first ever international sales slate for the upcoming virtual AFM with movies including WWII spy thriller A Call To Spy and Brit library titles such as Scenes Of A Sexual Nature with Tom Hardy and Ewan McGregor.
Signature’s Head of International Distribution, Andrew Nerger, will be handling the slate.
Released earlier this month in the UK and U.S., A Call To Spy follows three female spies who – hired on Churchill’s orders – build the resistance during WWII as one of Britain’s secret weapons against the Nazis.
Also on the slate are Tom Berenger thriller Blood And Money, 2006 British comedy Scenes Of A Sexual Nature, starring Tom Hardy and Ewan McGregor, and Lost In London, the inventive 2017 comedy directed, written and starring Woody Harrelson.
British rom-com Masters Of Love and crime-drama Once Upon A Time In London are also on the lineup of around 12 movies, which will also include titles from the firm’s FrightFest partnership.
Andrew Nerger said: “I’m delighted to be bringing such a diverse slate full of fantastic films to AFM 2020 from a number of wonderful storytellers. With the virtual marketplace being quite flexible, I look forward to meeting more buyers than ever before as we showcase the strength of Signature’s international slate at our virtual booth for the very first time.”
