Former UFC Star Michael Bisping To Lead Boxing Tale ‘The Journeyman’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Bisping, the retired UFC Middleweight Champion and Hall of Famer, has been set to lead The Journeyman, an adaptation of British author Mark Turley’s book Journeymen.

Bisping will play Kenny ‘The Beast’ Breen, an alcoholic, drug-abusing, past-his-prime journeyman boxer with a record of 11-85-0 who, after being diagnosed with neurological damage, continues his career on the small-hall circuit at grave risk to himself.

Dax Phelan is directing the movie, which will shoot in the UK. The team are currently searching for a UK producing partner and will be repping the title at AFM with LHCo Distribution Liaison.

Phelan and Turley co-wrote the screenplay. Eric M. Klein and Phelan are producing. Bisping and Turley will executive produce. Real-life journeyman boxer Johnny Greaves is serving as the film’s technical advisor.

“For obvious reasons, Mike brings an authenticity and an X-factor to the role that no other actor ever could,” Phelan said. “His contributions to the script have been insightful and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to explore this character with him.”

Bisping’s film roles to date include xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and Den Of Thieves. He is repped by Michael Staudt at The Gersh Agency.