Cohen Media Group & Curzon Acquire Uberto Pasolini’s ‘Nowhere Special’ – AFM

Cohen Media Group and Curzon have jointly taken all US, UK and Eire distribution rights to Uberto Pasolini’s drama Nowhere Special. A theatrical release next year is being eyed.

James Norton (Little Women and Grantchester) plays John, a 35-year-old window cleaner, who has dedicated his life to bringing up his four-year-old son, Michael (Daniel Lamont), after the child’s mother left them soon after giving birth. But their worlds are turned upside down when John learns he has only a few months left to live. He sets out on an urgent mission to find a new, perfect family for Michael, determined to shield him from the terrible reality of the situation.

The deal, announced by Cohen Media Group Chairman and CEO Charles S. Cohen and Curzon CEO Philip Knatchbull, was negotiated by CMG Senior Vice President Robert Aaronson, Curzon Artificial Eye MD Louisa Dent and Beta Cinema’s CEO, Dirk Schürhoff, and Thorsten Ritter, Beta’s EVP, Acquisitions, Sales and Marketing. Beta Cinema is currently selling the few smaller territories of the movie at AFM.

CMG’s Robert Aaronson said, “Nowhere Special is something special indeed, a stirring, life-affirming story.” Charles S. Cohen aded, “We are confident Uberto Pasolini’s heartfelt film will strike a chord with audiences everywhere.”

Curzon’s Louisa Dent said, “Nowhere Special is a heartbreaking story of love and loss. The connection between James Norton and Daniel Lamont is achingly tender and authentic.” Philip Knatchbull said, “Uberto’s eye for detail has captured a truly moving father and son relationship”

The feature is a a co-production between UK, Italy, Romania. Pic was produced by Picomedia SRL, Nowhere Special Ltd., Avanpost/Digital Cube SRL, in association with Rai Cinema, with the support of Northern Ireland Screen and Eurimages.