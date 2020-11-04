U.S. Stock Open Higher With Tech Surging After Volatile Election Night; Biden Sees Gains In Key States

U.S. stock opened higher Wednesday with tech leading after massive gyrations overnight as the U.S. presidential election continue to unfold.

The tech heavy Nasdaq opened up 2.9%, the S&P 500 1.7% and the DJIA up, 250 points, or about 1%.

Markets had surged Monday and Tuesday as investors banked on a Joe Biden White House win and possible Democratic Senate swing ushering in a big, fast stimulus package. But with mail-in votes in key states yet to be counted, the country faces a muddy few days ahead. President Trump prematurely declared victory in a predawn speech. Biden said he’s on track to win this election. Reports Wednesday morning looked more favorable for Biden in Wisconsin and Michigan which have not been called.

But markets remain on edge after a choppy night. DJIA futures had surged 1,000 points before settling. Investors looking for safe havens bought dollars and U.S. Treasuries. The S&P 500 fluctuated 10 times between gains and losses.

Tech stocks are the clear, big winners. A divided government could ease some of the regulatory pressures bearing down on the industry. A California proposition passed allowing companies to continue classify workers as independent contractors, not requiring them to be hired as employees, saw Uber surge 13% and Lyft by nearly 20% in premarket trade.

Facebook is 6%. Google parent Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Twitter are higher.

Netflix is 2.7% higher. In big media, Comcast is up 3.12%.

