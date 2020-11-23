Tyler Perry Donates Thanksgiving Food To Thousands Of Atlanta Families

As we step into the week and anticipate a Thanksgiving impacted by one of the most challenging years, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry looks to continue his advocacy and philanthropic work by providing a ray of light and giving back to the community. The filmmaker and TV super-producer donated Thanksgiving food and gift cards to families in Atlanta.

On November 19, Tyler Perry Studios announced that they would be holding a #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday. “During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!” the official Tyler Perry Studios account tweeted.

They also continued, “Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need, we will close the line at the 5,000th family.”

According to the local Atlanta Fox affiliate, families started lining up in front of Tyler Perry Studios as early as Saturday afternoon. This grew into a lengthy line as thousands of families lined up to wait to be one of the 5,000 families to receive Thanksgiving food, further proving how hard the pandemic has hit.

Perry has and continues to help the Atlanta community. In April, he left a $500 tip for every single out-of-work server at the restaurant Houston’s in the city. He also paid for groceries for shoppers during the senior hour at 44 Kroger supermarkets in Atlanta as well as 29 Winn-Dixies in his hometown of New Orleans.

We are excited to announce the #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday, November 22nd from 8:00am to 12:00pm. During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there! pic.twitter.com/kQH2DvwNYp — Tyler Perry Studios (@TPstudios) November 19, 2020

The first car in line got here at 3pm…YESTERDAY. #TPSGiving starts at 8am. Already, lines extend miles long, causing back-ups on Langford Pkwy and I-20.@TPstudios will be giving away non-perishables and gift cards to 5K families. People tell me, the need is greater than ever pic.twitter.com/ntoBGfaZTk — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaFOX5) November 22, 2020