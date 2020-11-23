Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Twitter Will Hand Over @POTUS Account To Joe Biden On Inauguration Day

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Film That Lit My Fuse': Matthew McConaughey
Read the full story

Tyler Perry Donates Thanksgiving Food To Thousands Of Atlanta Families

Courtesy of Mega

As we step into the week and anticipate a Thanksgiving impacted by one of the most challenging years,  entertainment mogul Tyler Perry looks to continue his advocacy and philanthropic work by providing a ray of light and giving back to the community. The filmmaker and TV super-producer donated Thanksgiving food and gift cards to families in Atlanta.

On November 19, Tyler Perry Studios announced that they would be holding a #TPSGiving Food Giveaway event on Sunday. “During this drive-up event we will be distributing non-perishable food items and gift cards to people who are in need during this holiday season. See you there!” the official Tyler Perry Studios account tweeted.

They also continued, “Although we wish that we could feed everyone in need, we will close the line at the 5,000th family.”

According to the local Atlanta Fox affiliate, families started lining up in front of Tyler Perry Studios as early as Saturday afternoon. This grew into a lengthy line as thousands of families lined up to wait to be one of the 5,000 families to receive Thanksgiving food, further proving how hard the pandemic has hit.

Perry has and continues to help the Atlanta community. In April, he left a $500 tip for every single out-of-work server at the restaurant Houston’s in the city. He also paid for groceries for shoppers during the senior hour at 44 Kroger supermarkets in Atlanta as well as 29 Winn-Dixies in his hometown of New Orleans.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad