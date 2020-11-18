TV Academy Foundation Redesigns Internship & Fellowship Programs During Pandemic

The Television Academy has opened applications for its 2021 internship and fellowship programs. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the nation, the Foundation’s programs will feature some coronavirus -era adjustments.

Offering undergraduate students 55 career-advancing opportunities, 20 of which are full-time paid internships, the Television Academy Foundation ’s programs will also allow students to work remotely.

“The challenges of launching a career post-graduation during the COVID-19 pandemic is daunting,” said Television Academy Foundation chair Madeline Di Nonno. “We are committed to offering these outstanding students added remote opportunities to help further their professional development during these unprecedented times.”

The 2021 programs will also offer the “Star Trek Command Training Program,” a professional experience founded with CBS Studios aimed at offering interns and fellows experience with the beloved sci-fi franchise and providing Los Angeles-area foster youth with industry work experience. The CBS-Television Academy program and internships was provided through an endowment gift from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Family Foundation.

The Foundation’s programs will feature remote fellowships in multiple disciplines including directing, animation and scriptwriting with industry pros. Programs run from mid-June through mid-August 2021.