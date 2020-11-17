‘Truth Be Told’: Merle Dandridge, Jason O’Mara, Alona Tal, David Lyons, Among 9 Cast For Season 2 Of Apple Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has rounded out the ensemble cast for season 2 of drama series Truth Be Told. Merle Dandridge (The Flight Attendant, Greenleaf), Jason O’Mara (The Man in the High Castle, The Good Wife), Alona Tal (The Spy, Seal Team), David Lyons (Seven Seconds, Revolution), Christopher Backus (Jett, Big Little Lies), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich, P-Valley), Hale Appleman (The Magicians), Anthony Lee Medina (Hamilton, The First Purge) and Mychala Lee (The Inheritance, Relish) will star alongside Kate Hudson and Octavia Spencer in the second season of the NAACP Image Award-winning series.

Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content, Truth Be Told is a quasi-anthology series in the vein of USA drama The Sinner and NBC comedy Trial & Error where there is a central protagonist(s) that carries over as each season focuses on a new story with new characters. Season 2, provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts.

(L-R) Chris Backus, Cranston Johnson, Hale Appleman, Anthony Lee Medina and Mychala Lee Apple

Dandridge will play Zarina Killebrew,’ Markus Killebrew’s (Mekhi Phifer) ex-wife and the mother of his only daughter. O’Mara is Joshua, a successful documentarian and Micah’s husband. Tal plays Ivy, Micah Keith’s right hand woman. Lyons portrays Detective Aames, a San Francisco police inspector. Backus will play Holt Redding, a mysterious man, linked to both Poppy and Micah. Johnson is Moss, a member of a Louisiana motorcycle club and keeper of many Scoville family secrets. Appleman plays Lachlan, the slick head of business operations behind Micah’s empire. Medina is Ramon, Micah’s personal assistant. Lee plays Trini Killebrew,’ Markus’s daughter.

Truth Be Told is executive produced by Spencer, alongside writer and executive producer Tramble Spellman, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Norgaard.

Dandridge is repped by SDB Partners, CornerStone Talent Agency, and Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates (KMR Talent). O’Mara is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment. Tal is repped by Innovative and McKeon Myones. Lyons is with Gersh, Anonymous Content and United Management in Australia. Backus is repped y APA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Johnson is repped by Buchwald and LINK Entertainment. Appleman is repped by Innovative Artists and Industry Entertainment. Medina is repped by A3 Artists Agency and managed by Silver Lining Entertainment. Lee is repped by Osbrink, Meyer & Downs and managed by Ivy Cavic at Rare Global.