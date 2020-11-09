TriCoast Acquires Bob Marley Documentary ‘Reggae Sunsplash’ – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: TriCoast Entertainment has acquired world sales, excluding Germany, to director Stefan Paul’s Bob Marley documentary Reggae Sunplash and will be shopping the pic at the American Film Market.

The doc showcases the second year of the music festival Sunsplash, held in Jamaica in 1978, which was headlined by Marley in front of more than 50,000 people with several of his hit songs including “No Woman, No Cry.” The performance was his last in Jamaica before his death.

The movie also takes in noteworthy musicians such as Burning Spear, Third World, Big Youth and Peter Tosh and splices in interviews with the performances, encompassing the economic and environmental plight of Jamaica.

Below you can watch some exclusive footage from the movie: