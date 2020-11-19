Tribeca Film Festival Adds Juried Podcast Category For 20th Edition Next Summer

The Tribeca Film Festival will launch a juried podcast category at its next edition in June of 2021.

The festival Thursday announced Tribeca Podcasts, a new vertical dedicated to audio storytelling timed to its 20th anniversary to run June 9-20. The new section will include world premieres and previews of upcoming podcasts, talks with renowned audio creators and live recordings in front of audiences during the festival.

Podcast submissions will open for Official Selection consideration in fiction and narrative nonfiction, audio stories and podcasts. Selections will be available on Tribeca’s website and in-person listening stations at select venues, pending COVID-19 safety protocols.

Juried awards will be granted to one fiction project and one narrative nonfiction project.

Tribeca has a history of supporting audio storytelling, organizers noted. The six-episode science fiction podcast Earth Break: A Few Suggestions For Survival, With Additional Hints and Tips About How to Make Yourself More Comfortable During the Alien Apocalypse, featuring a voice performance by Jenny Slate, made its world premiere at the 2019 festival. Tribeca also hosted a panel for ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcasts in 2017 and launched the Tribeca Talks podcast series this past summer — conversations with actors and filmmakers recorded live at previous editions of the festival.

Submissions for fiction and narrative nonfiction audio stories and podcasts will open Dec. 2 with an initial deadline of Jan. 13, and a final deadline of Jan. 29.

Submissions are now open for all festival categories: feature and short films, episodic storytelling, immersive, branded entertainment, and a newly added section dedicated to online premieres. For the first time this year as well, submissions are also open for the Tribeca Games section. The official deadline for these sections is Dec. 2, with a late deadline of Jan. 13.