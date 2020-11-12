‘Triage’: Kathleen Robertson Joins ABC Medical Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Kathleen Robertson (Murder in the First) is set as a lead opposite Parisa Fitz-Henley and Michael Ealy in Triage, ABC’s second cycle medical drama pilot from David Cornue, Erica Messer, Jon M. Chu and 20th Television.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Created by Cornue, Triage is a character-driven medical drama that follows pioneering surgeon Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley) over three distinct decades at the same hospital. With the evolution of medicine as the backdrop, the show explores the interconnected careers, friendships and romances of Finley and her colleagues, and their tenuous relationship with time.

Robertson will play Virginia Sawyer, the Chief of Surgery at New York Trinity. She is fiery, strong-willed, and laser-focused on fast-tracking her daughter’s career, so she has her daughter study under Dr. Finley Briar (Fitz-Henley).

Cornue executive produces alongside Messer who serves as showrunner. Chu will executive produce and direct. Steven Marrs and Courtney Hazlett of OutEast Entertainment also executive produce alongside Caitlin Foito.

Robertson just wrapped production on Lionsgate’s contemporary series update of George Huang’s 1994 film, Swimming with Sharks. Robertson wrote, produced and appears in the series, which stars Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka. Under her first-look development deal with UCP, Robertson is working on feature film adaptations of Chris Cleave’s novel Little Bee, Kaui Hart Hemmings’ The Possibilities and Dark Horse’s Lady Killer comics.



Triage marks Robertson’s first return to series television since her starring role in Netflix’s family drama, Northern Rescue. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA, attorney Jamie Feldman, as well as NCA Talent and Play Management in her native Canada.