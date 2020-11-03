Late Night Hosts Prepare For Election Day; Fear Post-Election Unrest: “Nobody Knows What’s Gonna Happen”

On the eve of Election Day, late night hosts Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel got real about what they think is on the line for the 2020 Presidential race. And after four years of criticizing President Donald Trump for his various scandals and news-worthy moments, they didn’t hold back.

“Tomorrow is our chance to prove him wrong. It’s in our power to repudiate Trump…it’s our chance to save democracy” Meyers said during Monday’s episode of Late Night.

Dubbing the presidential race the “most consequential election of our lifetimes,” Meyers recapped the four years under President Donald Trump. Reciting a lengthy list of scandals, issues and acts of violence that have come to light under the former reality TV star’s leadership, Meyers notes there’s too much on the line.

However, even during the last minutes of his campaign, the president continues his “ugly and vicious ways,” Meyers said. From tweeting support for protestors that blockaded a Biden-Harris from reaching its event destination to reports noting that Trump will declare an early victory if the results seem in his favor, Meyers said that Trump will continue to work in his questionable and controversial ways until the end of his term.

“At what point can we just call this facism?” he asked.

While the 2020 presidential race may be a make-it or break-it moment for many, it stands out from previous elections as many cities across America are preparing for post-election unrest.

“Damn, America’s going full Mad Max now,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah quipped.

The late night shows featured news clips of stores and buildings across the country installing wood to protect their windows and serve as barriers against the chaos that may ensue tomorrow night. Even the White House is taking precautionary measures as staff built a wall and fence around the national building.

“You know shit is real when even the White House is putting up extra fences and barriers,” added Noah, who asked his audience to remain reasonable and avoid violent acts regardless of election results.

But from ballots that may come in after Tuesday to the potential violence that may ensue, Jimmy Kimmel said that as of Tuesday night, uncertainty runs high.

“Nobody knows what’s gonna happen,” he said during his opening monologue.

Kimmel also took jabs at Trump and his last minute efforts to sway the voters in his favor. After sharing stories on post-election precautions and COVID-19 cases linked to the president’s packed events, Kimmel came to the conclusion that the current President of the United States may not care about others.

“He cares nothing about this country. If he loses, he wants us to pull each other’s heads off,” he said. “He doesn’t even care about his own supporters.”

“Trump is closing out his campaign by complaining and whining like a drippy orange bitch,” Kimmel added.

Watch Meyers’, Noah’s and Kimmel’s segments below.





