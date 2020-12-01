Trevor Noah & Jimmy Kimmel Make Punchline Out Of Trump’s Last Days In Office

President Donald Trump’s days in the White House are slowly but surely coming to an end as president-elect Joe Biden received the greenlight to start a formal transition of power. But with each day that goes by, Trump’s making them count.

According to Trevor Noah, the former reality television star’s going big and going home. The Daily Show host took on the Trump administration’s new moves to expand the American citizenship test for immigrants. Starting Dec. 1, immigrants seeking to gain American citizenship will see a test that features more topics and questions than previous iterations.

“How’s Trump creating a citizenship test that even himself couldn’t pass,” he quipped. “Are we sure that making the citizenship test harder was Trump’s idea? Maybe it’s Melania’s.”

But Trump, isn’t stopping at just immigration policy, Noah shared. He brought viewers’ attention to a new Justice Department allowance that will expand methods for federal executions beyond those already in place. Noah explained that the policy would allow prisons to implement electrocutions and firing squads to do the deed. But as scary as these grand last-minute gestures may be, Trump’s not the only world leader going out with a bang, he added.

“Now what’s really interesting is that Donald Trump isn’t the only one trying to go big before he goes home,” he said.

On Monday, Israel’s top military nuclear scientist was killed remotely, which makes international tensions between the Middle Eastern nation and the United States even more precarious as Biden transitions into the presidency, Noah said.

While the event shocked both Israeli and American officials and its timing is less than convenient for the incoming Biden administration, Noah predicts that such incidents may become a regular happening in the coming months.

“Over the next two months you’re going to see Trump’s friends cram in as much as they can before he leaves office,” he says. “Vladimir Putin might just invade all of Ukraine, Saudi Arabia could execute every one else at the Washington Post and Kim Jong-Un is going to take advantage of everyone being distracted so he could could get those bands he’s always wanted.”

Meanwhile Jimmy Kimmel says that in addition to his policy cramming, the president’s also laying the foundation for a future presidential run.

During Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live opening monologue, the late-night host mentioned how the requested recounts have yielded the same results the had during election week, with Biden coming out as the victor in the disputed states, like Arizona and Georgia

“No President has ever lost one election so many times,” Kimmel joked. ” But he could be coming back for one more. Not only is he reportedly planning to run again in 2024 – he is floating the idea of launching his campaign – during Joe Biden’s inauguration week, because of course he is.”

Trump even pushed the idea that he’s not yet leaving office during a press conference over the holiday weekend. Avoiding terms like “last” or “final” when responding to reporters, the president has yet to concede to Biden. During that same briefing, Trump lashed out on a reporter, which Kimmel called out for being hypocritical.

Kimmel also took some solace in the less sensational happenings surrounding the President elect during Thanksgiving weekend. On Sunday Biden sustained a minor foot fracture from playing with his dog Major.

“Even the eventful things that happen to Joe Biden are uneventful,” Kimmel quipped.

Before ending his monologue, he found a commonality between the injured President-Elect and Trump.

“In a way, Trump and Biden both got the boot this month,” he said.

See Noah and Kimmel’s complete segments below.



