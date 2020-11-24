Trevor Noah Will Host 2021 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s Daily Show, will serve as emcee of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, marking his first time in the spot on the CBS event.

The special is set for live broadcast on both coasts on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 (8 PM ET/5 PM PT) on the CBS Television Network and CBS All Access. Following the live broadcast, the awards show will also be available on-demand on CBS All Access.

This year’s Grammy nominees will be announced later today.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammy’s have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” said Noah. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona).”

“With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration,” said Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy.

The broadcast is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is the executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is the talent producer and Hamish Hamilton will direct.