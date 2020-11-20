Click to Skip Ad
Trevor Noah Examines Rudy Giuliani’s Meltdown On Possible Election Fraud

trevor noah the daily show
Trevor Noah Comedy Central via Twitter

Forget about the evidence. All America could talk about today was the Rudy Giuliani meltdown, as black streaks of sweat emanating from his sideburns distracted from his important message.

Trevor Noah was no exception. Calling Giuliani “something kids fear is in the closet,” he said that while Giuliani was trying to explain that Donald Trump won the election, “We couldn’t pay attention because we were all distracted.”

Noah went on to say, “I know that this could be the end of American democracy, but this shit is hilarious. What the hell was going on?”

The host was not without sympathy, though. “I’m not going to lie. Part of me feels bad for Rudy. His hair ruins the entire moment. Can you imagine if Lincoln was reading the Emancipation Proclamation and his beard just walks away?”

Watch the monologue below.

