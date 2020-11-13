Trevor Noah And The Daily Social Distancing Show Celebrate The True Thanksgiving

The coronavirus is getting worse and worse as we head into winter, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued new guidelines to have a safe Thanksgiving. They involve such unpopular choices as keeping the windows open, wearing masks, and not gathering in large groups, sticking to your own household.

They do so even though many Americans are saying, “Mind your own business” as they prepare to gather with friends and family in defiance of the guidelines.

“Honestly, I know it seems irresponsible, but I think it is great to gather during a pandemic. Isn’t that what Thanksgiving is all about? Spreading a disease that wipes out a continent?”

Noah expressed surprise that Republicans would even want to gather this Thanksgiving, given the recent election. Noah envisioned “Millennial nieces and nephews walking around like they owned the place.

“Yeah, Uncle Steve. These mashed potatoes are disappearing faster than your Second Amendment rights!”