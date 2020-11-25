‘Transplant’ & ‘Turbo Kid’ Star Laurence Leboeuf Signs With Gilbertson Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Canadian actress Laurence Leboeuf, who is currently starring in NBC’s ER drama Transplant, has signed with Gordon Gilbertson and Michael Borden at management firm Gilbertson Entertainment.

The Montreal native plays series regular Magalie Leblanc in Transplant, about an ER doctor who fled his native Syria to come to Canada and overcome numerous obstacles to resume a career. She is also known from roles in series such as Bravo Network Canada’s 19-2 and comedy show En Tout Cas.

Career award wins include Gemeaux Awards for Best Actress in the series Les Lavigueur, based on the true story of a family torn apart by a multi-million dollar lottery win, Best Supporting Actress for her role in the TV series Musée Eden as a young girl transplanted to 1910s Montreal to watch over her uncle’s wax museum in the Red Light District, and Best Actress for her role in the TV series Marche A L’Ombre, which also won her the Best Leading Actress award at the French festival Series Mania. Leboeuf portrayed a social worker at a halfway house with sexually violent tendencies who strikes up an illicit affair with a client.

She also won Best Actress for Mira Sorvino and Donald Sutherland-led Human Trafficking at the ACTRA Awards for her portrayal of a young Russian girl who gets kidnapped after being tricked into thinking she won a modelling competition.

Among feature credits, Leboeuf won a Prix Iris award (previously known as Jutra Awards) for Best Supporting Actress in My Daughter, My Angel. Her indie action comedy film Turbo Kid debuted at Sundance, and she also played in Darren Aronofsky’s Mother!

Leboeuf continues to be represented by Karen Benzakein at K. L. Benzakein Talent.