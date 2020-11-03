Tracy Chapman Makes Rare TV Appearance With ‘Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution’ On ‘Late Night’ – Watch

Grammy winner Tracy Chapman made a rare television appearance Monday night Election Eve, performing her “Talkin’ ‘Bout A Revolution” on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and making a plea for everyone to vote.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime,” Chapman said in a statement released ahead of her performance on Late Night. “It is imperative that everyone vote to restore our democracy.”

“I’ve always thought Tracy Chapman’s music skips your ears and goes straight to your heart,” Meyers said. “I’m so honored and excited to have her on the show. She’s living proof you can be a great artist while also speaking out for what you believe in.”

Chapman performed the song in front of a black curtain. Noticeably, she tweaked the last chorus, making it even more timely, concluding with “Talkin’ bout a revolution, go vote.” She then stepped away from the microphone to reveal a small “Vote” sign.

Chapman’s last major television performance was in 2015, on the final season of The Late Show With David Letterman.

You can watch her performance on the video above.