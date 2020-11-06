Click to Skip Ad
'Recount's Jay Roach And Danny Strong Compare Bush-Gore In 2000 And Trump-Biden Now - Exclusive Deadline Q&A
Tom Holland Provides ‘Spider-Man 3’ First Look And A Serious Message On Masks

Spider-Man Far From Home MVP Box Office Tournament 8
Sony

The first look at Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3 was posted today on Instagram in the star’s personal account. The yet-untitled sequel doesn’t reveal anything about the film, but it does encourage a specific behavior.

“Wear a mask,” Holland advised as his image caption. “I’m wearing two….” The image appears to show the Spider-Man costume that he wore in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021, when hopefully, the need for masks will be more optional.

Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on

