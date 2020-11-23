‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’: Marianne Jean-Baptiste Joins Amazon Series For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Blindspot) has been tapped for a new series regular role opposite John Krasinski in the upcoming third season of Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

Jean-Baptiste will play Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station. There is no production start date yet; filming is expected to begin in 2021.

Jack Ryan is executive produced by Andrew Form, Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay alongside Clancy, Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross and Mace Neufeld.

Jean-Baptiste, an Oscar nominee for Secrets and Lies, was recently seen in Peter Strickland’s feature film In Fabric and in series Soundtrack on Netflix and Homecoming on Amazon. She will next be seen in Eshom and Ian Nelms’ dark comedy, Fatman. Her TV series credits also include CBS’ Training Day and Without a Trace and NBC’s Blindspot. Jean-Baptiste was featured in Season 2 ITV’s popular drama Broadchurch playing a role written for her by the show’s writer and creator, Chris Chibnall. She is repped by APA and Untitled Entertainment.