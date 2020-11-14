‘Today’s’ Al Roker Home From The Hospital, Shares Video Update On His Prostate Cancer Battle

Today Show cohost Al Roker has updated his medical condition. Earlier this week, he underwent surgery for prostate cancer. He is now home and sharing a message of thanks to his medical team, his coworkers, and his fans on social media.

“So appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my coworkers,” he posted.

Roker announced his cancer diagnosis on Today.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Roker said. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker said that he went public with his diagnosis to raise awareness of the risk for men and the need for them to be checked.

Roker, 66, became the regular weatherman on weekday Today in 1996, succeeding Willard Scott. He filled in for Scott before then. He also is the cohost of 3rd Hour Today.

Watch the video for his latest recovery news.