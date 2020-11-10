Tobias Truvillion, Taryn Manning to Star In ‘Sanctioning Evil’; Jaclyn Bethany Sets Cast For ‘The Falling World’; Ashley Reyes Boards ‘Slayer’ – Film Briefs

Tobias Truvillion (Hitch), Taryn Manning (Orange is the new Black), Zach McGowan (Shameless), Chris Tardio (Younger), and Tasha Lawrence (The Looming Tower) have been tapped to star in Sanctioning Evil, an indie action-thriller from JARS Media Group and Novakovic Brothers Films.

Directed by Ante Novakovic, the story centers on Staff Sgt. Barnes (Truvillion), a recently discharged army veteran that finds his way back into society via a charismatic congressman Ambrose (McGowan). Barnes and Ambrose walk a fine line between covert military operations on civilian soil and unsanctioned retribution toward an underground criminal element, all while being tracked by FBI special agent Kensington (Manning).

Rounding out the cast are Carrie Kim, James Biberi, Kyle Travis Sharp, Kresh Novakovic, Betsy Beutler, Al Linea, Peter Patrikios, Ebony Jo-Ann, Taheim Bryan, Tony Ferro, Artie Pasquale, and Byron Clohessy.

Kyle Travis Sharp and Lance Sharp wrote the screenplay, which is being produced by Rob Simmons, Novakovic and Harry Azano. Brett Stuart and Damien Georges will serve as executive producers with filming slated to take place in New York and New Jersey this fall.

***

Buchwald

Indigo Valley filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany has set the cast for her upcoming The Falling World, the second film in her pandemic-themed trilogy following Before the World Set on Fire. Lucy Walters (Power), Kaley Ronayne (The Right Stuff), Michael Rabe (Big Dogs), Isabelle Chester (Catch the Fair One), Ayumi Patterson, Jonathan Kaplan, Joshua David Robinson, Dee Baesnel, Christy Escobar, and Anna Crivelli make up the cast of the film, which is currently shooting in New York.

Bethany is directing the piece for a screenplay she penned. Set in 1992 on the eve of the Clinton/Bush election and the fallout of the AIDS crisis, the pic follows a group of law students as they venture to a holiday property where a girl previously disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

C.C. Kellogg and Isabelle Chester are producing the pic with executive producer BKE Productions in association with Valmora Productions.

***

Jenny Anderson

American God actress Ashley Reyes has been cast in comedy horror, Slayer, joining previously announced stars Abigail Breslin, Thomas Jane, and Malin Akerman. Directed by K. Asher Levin, the plot follows a group of internet influencers who are drawn to a reclusive, seductive billionaire’s mansion, only to find themselves trapped in the lair of an evil vampire. Reyes will play Natalie, a millennial fantasy of an entrepreneurial power broker. Breslin, Levin, Daniel Cummings and Zack Imbrogno are producing. Exec producers are Jane and Courtney Lauren Penn, via Renegade Entertainment, BondIt Medial Capital’s Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Grady Craig, Film Mode’s Clay Epstein, and Josh Monkarsh, as well as Akerman. Reyes is repped by Stewart Talent and Mosaic.