TNT, TBS & TruTV To Showcase HBO Max Programming In Thanksgiving Crossover Event

In the first major crossover between WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and siblings TNT, TBS and TruTV, the ad-supported linear cable networks will carry four days of curated HBO Max programming over the Thanksgiving holiday. The stunt is clearly designed to promote HBO Max’s programming and draw new subscribes to the streaming platform.

Warner Media brass have said that HBO Max is a main priority, and the other divisions of the company have been pitching in to support it. When WarnerMedia earlier this year pulled the plug on DirecTV’s Audience as an original programming network, it was transformed into an HBO Max preview channel.

Beginning Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29 each network will air its own themed content from HBO Max.

On Thursday, TNT will feature DC movies, including the network premiere of Aquaman, as well as the first episode of season one of HBO Max’s original series Titans. On Friday, TBS will air Melissa McCarthy’s Tammy as well as a sneak peek into her new HBO Max original film Superintelligence premiering Thursday, Nov. 26. Saturday will feature the best of the networks’ series, which are also available on HBO Max, including Friends and truTV’s The Impractical Jokers. It’s Kaley Cuoco’s day on Sunday on TBS with a curated marathon of The Big Bang Theory, followed by the pilot episode of her new series The Flight Attendant, premiering on HBO Max on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Movies such as Wonder Woman, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Crazy Rich Asians also will air over the course of the weekend.

“Thanksgiving to the HBO Max” is an excellent demonstration of the powerful synergies that are possible at WarnerMedia,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS and truTV. “With so many of us spending time in front of the television after Thanksgiving dinner and leftovers on top of leftovers, it’s wonderful that we get to offer free trials of HBO Max and present some of their incredible originals to the audience of our three linear networks. This type of partnership speaks to the strength our core networks continue to have within WarnerMedia’s overall business.”

The full schedule is as follows (all times are in ET):

Thursday, November 26:

TNT

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Man of Steel”

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “Aquaman” (Network Premiere)

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. – “Titans” (HBO Max Original)

TBS

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “The Lego Ninjago Movie”

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – “Shrek Forever After”

1 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

6 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. – “The Wizard of Oz”

8:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “The Wizard of Oz”

10:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory”

truTV

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – “The Carbonaro Effect”

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes” marathon

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes”

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

Friday, November 27:

TNT

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Aquaman”

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. – “Justice League”

TBS

6 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. – “Tammy”

8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – “Life of the Party”

10:00 a.m. – 3:08 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

3:08 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. – “Life of the Party”

5:10 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Tammy”

7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. – “Crazy Rich Asians”

9:30 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. – “Crazy Rich Asians”

truTV

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. – “The Carbonaro Effect”

9 a.m. – 11 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

11 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon

Saturday, November 28:

TNT

2 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – “Man of Steel”

4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m. – “Justice League”

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

10 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

TBS

6 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. – “Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life”

8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – “Godzilla”

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

6 p.m. – 11 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” marathon

truTV

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “Adam Ruins Everything” marathon

8 a.m. – 12 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

5 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes” marathon

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon

9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

Sunday, November 29:

TNT

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – “The Lego Batman Movie”

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – “Wonder Woman”

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “Suicide Squad”

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. – “Suicide Squad”

TBS

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. – “The Lego Movie”

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – “Galaxy Quest”

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – “Old School”

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. – “Friends” marathon

6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” marathon (Kaley Cuoco’s favorite episodes)

10:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max original)

truTV

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. – “Tacoma FD” marathon

4 p.m. – 5 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon

5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes”

6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. – “Impractical Jokers” marathon