Tisha Campbell Teams With ITV’s Good Caper Content To Develop Human Trafficking Non-Fiction Series

EXCLUSIVE: Toni Rivera, an activist and human-trafficking survivor who has single-handedly rescued more than 1,500 trafficked individuals, is the inspiration for a new unscripted series.

My Wife and Kids star Tisha Campbell, who is the co-lead opposite Lucy Liu in ABC’s Untitled Workplace Comedy pilot from Better with You creator Shana Goldberg-Meehan, and Andrew Jameson, who produced the first season of Starz’ Power, have teamed with ITV America production company Good Caper Content to develop the series.

A victim of trafficking at a young age, Rivera has dedicated her life to helping women and children who have been sexually exploited in the United States. Employing her first-hand knowledge, Rivera works with concerned families across the country to rescue and reacclimatise loved ones who have been victimized. She’s helped more than 2,000 families and survivors within the last three years

The untitled series, which does not yet have a network, will focus on her efforts to reintegrate trafficked individuals into society, using her connections on the street and support from victims’ friends and families to help.

Campbell and Rivera will executive produce the series, alongside Good Caper Content President Kathryn Vaughan and Jameson.

Good Caper Content was set up in 2018 and is focused on crime and investigative programming. Series include TLC’s Taken at Birth and MTV’s True Life: Crime.

“When life hits us hard, sometimes we break,” said Rivera. “We are all broken crayons, yet we all still color. It’s my hope that this new series, and the stories featured, will help people in need across the country come to this realization.”

“After watching an interview with Toni, I immediately reached out to see how I could help her bring awareness to this heartbreaking issue,” said Campbell. “Statistics show that a child is taken by human traffickers every two and a half hours. It’s real and it happens in every community, from Beverly Hills to Harlem, to young women, men and children. Toni shows bravery and resilience while combating this crisis by rescuing individuals from a world she too was part of, and it’s the reason she’s referred to as the ‘modern-day Harriet Tubman.’ It’s an absolute privilege to be able to work with her on this project.”

“Through her work, Toni confronts real danger, encounters devastating loss and faces her own trauma in order to liberate and inspire others,” added Vaughan. “These are the types of stories that Good Caper was created to tell, and we’re honored to collaborate with Toni as she continues on her selfless mission to save lives and restore hope.”