Tina Fey Narrates Video Launch Of #SaveNYCMusicians Campaign As City Faces “Great Cultural Depression”

Tina Fey narrates a new video for today’s launch of #SaveNYCMusicians – a campaign by Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians to save the city’s music industry and its legion of musicians who are out of work because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With no relief in sight,” she says, “musicians have lost jobs, income and health insurance, forcing many to leave New York City for good. New York’s music ecosystem that once supported nearly 60,000 jobs, accounted for roughly $5 billion in wages, and generated a total yearly income output of $21 billion, has been shut down hard, and there is currently no timeline for bringing it back.”

Said Local 802 president Adam Krauthamer: “We are at the risk of a Great Cultural Depression. Musicians are facing an unprecedented period of unemployment with no relief in sight. The arts in NYC as we know it – and the artists themselves – will not survive without major help. #SaveNYCMusicians is the musicians’ response to the crisis. I urge everyone to share our musicians’ stories and join the campaign at http://www.SaveNYCMusicians.com.”

See the video here.

The video, featuring pleas for help from many of the local’s unemployed members, hopes to raise tax deductible donations “to save NYC musicians,” Fey says, by providing “emergency relief to those dedicated musicians, preserving the musical heart and soul of New York. With your generous support, these artists, who have devoted their lives to uplifting society and bringing beauty into the world through music, have hope of surviving the pandemic. New York City’s community of musicians looks forward to the day when they can safely get back to work and perform for you again.”

Numerous New York politicians also are supporting the campaign, including Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Jerry Nadler. “Our legions of talented musicians and performing artists make New York the greatest city in the world and are rocket fuel for our economic engine,” Schumer said. “But COVID has darkened the stages and put them out of work – so we must do all we can to get them relief, and put them back to work making beautiful music again. I urge all New Yorkers to support Local 802’s #SaveNYCMusicians campaign and visit http://www.SaveNYCMusicians.com to learn more.”

Added Nadler: “Musicians and other performing artists are a vital part of what makes New York, New York. We have a collective obligation to help the people who are facing devastation from the pandemic, and doing so will help preserve the culture that makes our city so will help preserve the culture that makes our city so special. I’m thankful that organizations like Local 802 are stepping up to fill the gap.”