Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sling TV Growth Helps Dish Network Gain 116K Video Subscribers In Q3

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Johnny Depp Ousted From 'Fantastic Beasts'; WB Moves Release Date To 2022
Read the full story

TikTok Exec Gisselle Ruiz Joins WME As Head of Inclusion

Courtesy of WME

WME has named former TikTok exec Gisselle Ruiz as Head of Inclusion for the agency.

Prior to stepping into the new role at WME, she was a global talent acquisition leader and spearheaded diversity and inclusion initiatives at TikTok. A seasoned diversity, equity and inclusion professional with previous experience driving strategy and impact efforts at CAA, Google, Disney in addition to non-profits like The Broad Center, Ruiz will be instrumental to the agency’s commitment to be an anti-racist and ally-oriented company.

Ruiz will be based in Beverly Hills and her position is effective immediately. She will be working across WME guiding and bolstering efforts in recruitment, retention and strategic partnerships to achieve the agency’s diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad