TikTok Owner ByteDance Turns To Federal Appeals Court As Trump’s Deadline Looms

With days just before President Donald Trump’s Nov. 12 deadline to find a new owner for TikTok, parent company ByteDance headed to the federal appeals court in Washington on Tuesday requesting an intervention in the forced sale of the popular social media app.

The short-form video app, which has amassed more than 100 million U.S. users, has been targeted by President Trump for national security concerns and has faced Trump’s executive order demanding its ban if it doesn’t find new owners by the deadline.

Despite finding new owners in Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc., TikToK now faces uncertainty as Trump’s date comes closer.

In a statement TikTok said that it has “actively engaged with CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) in good faith to address its national security concerns, even as we disagree with its assessment.” According to Bloomberg, TikTok requested a 30-day extension to the deadline and turned to the appeals court to “to defend our rights and those of our more than 1,500 employees in the U.S.”

Heading to the appeals court isn’t ByteDance’s sole efforts to halt Trump’s executive order. In September a federal judge hit the pause button on the president’s ban, just weeks after Trump signed off on the TikTok-Oracle-Walmart partnership, noting that he had given the deal his “blessing.”

In August the app even issued a lawsuit against the president and his administration for their inability to follow due process.