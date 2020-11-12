Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, More Join ‘Yearly Departed’ Amazon Comedy Special

Amazon is rounding out an all-star lineup for Yearly Departed, its upcoming comedy special that will bid farewell to 2020, the year that just won’t end fast enough. Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip), Sarah Silverman (I Love You, America), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Ziwe (Book of Ziwe), Natasha Leggero (Another Period) and Patti Harrison (Shrill) are set for the special that will premiere December 30th exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Yearly Departed hails from Amazon Studios and Done + Dusted.

Per Amazon, Yearly Departed is a series of eulogies for the year 2020, where a lineup of all-women comedians will deliver everything from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between that we’ve “lost” in 2020. After a year of societal upheaval, plague, murder hornets and banana bread, Yearly Departed will give 2020 the huge send-off it deserves, from some of the world’s funniest women.

The six join previously announced Rachel Brosnahan, who will appear in the special and executive produce with Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love, and Bess Kalb, who also serves as head writer. Emmy-nominee Linda Mendoza (Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready) directs.