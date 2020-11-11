Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao Among 9 Cast In Apple’s ‘The Afterparty’

Apple TV+ has unveiled a stellar ensemble cast for its new murder-mystery comedy series The Afterparty. Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Like a Boss), Sam Richardson (Tomorrow War, Veep), Zoë Chao (Love Life, Downhill), Ben Schwartz (Space Force, House of Lies), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project, Neighbors), Ilana Glazer (Broad City), Dave Franco (The Rental, The Disaster Artist), Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, Fleabag) and John Early (Search Party, At Home with Amy Sedaris) will star in the series from Chris Miller and Phil Lord, TriStar TV and Sony Pictures TV.

Created by Miller, the eight-episode single camera comedy series is set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each episode will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

(Top L-R) Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, (Bottom L-R) Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou and John Early Apple

Haddish will play Detective Danner, the eccentric detective assigned to solve the high-profile case.

Richardson is Aniq, a loveable escape room designer who hopes to reconnect with his high school crush, Zoe.

Chao is Zoe, a former artist turned school administrator who is newly separated from her high school sweetheart.

Schwartz will play Yasper, Aniq’s relentlessly positive best friend who dreams of a career in music.

Barinholtz will portray Brett, Zoe’s ex-husband, an arrogant, former high school athlete.

Glazer will play Chelsea, the former high school valedictorian and class president.

Franco will portray Xavier, once a dorky high school drama student, now a famous pop star and actor.

Demetriou is Walt, ignored throughout high school, Walt attends the reunion with hopes to be remembered.

Early will play Detective Culp, Detective Danner’s overly-eager partner.

Miller will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer and Lord will executive produce through the pair’s shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as producer. The series will be produced by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures TV, where Lord and Miller are under an overall deal.

The Afterparty joins a growing slate of comedy series on Apple TV+ including Ted Lasso; Peabody-winning Dickinson; upcoming comedy series including Platonic, Schmigadoon! and Mr. Corman; as well as returning comedies Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Central Park and Trying.

