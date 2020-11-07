Click to Skip Ad
Tia Mowry Opens Up On Her Child Stardom, Featuring Unequal Pay And Biracial Stereotypes

Tia Mowry said she faced pay inequality and cultural and biracial stereotypes as a child star in the 1990s.

The former Sister, Sister actress spoke out in the latest edition of her web series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix. She said her and her identical twin sister, Tamera, were treated differently on sets in her younger years than those who “weren’t of ethnicity.”

Mowry and her sister began on the sitcom Sister, Sister in 1994 after stints on TV commercials. As a teen, she began to notice things.

