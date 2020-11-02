Ti West’s New Horror Pic ‘X’ Taps Mia Goth, Scott Mescudi And Jenna Ortega To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Ti West has his next horror thriller lined up as The Innkeepers director has set X as his next film with Mia Goth and Scott Mescudi set to star and Jenna Ortega in final negotiations to join them. The film will be a co-production between A24 and BRON Studios, who will also co-finance.

West will write and direct the pic with A24, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, Sam Levinson, and Ashley Levinson producing through their Little Lamb Productions. Mescudi will exec produce.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but its expected to bare similarities of West’s past films that put him on the map.

Production is expected to start at the top of 2021.

West most recently directed the western In The Valley Of Violence starring Ethan Hawke as well as The Sacrament. He is currently working out the Amazon series Them: Convenant.

Goth is no stranger to the horror genre following her breakout role in Gore Verbinski’s A Cure For Wellness. She followed that up as one of the leads in Amazon’s remake of Suspiria.

Mescudi was most recently seen in HBO and Luca Guadagnino series We Are Who We Are, earning some of the best reviews of his career. On the film side, he was last seen in Bill & Ted Face The Music. He can be seen next in the drama Dreamland opposite Gary Oldman.

Ortega was most recently seen in the Netflix sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and several films she has coming out in 2021 including Paramount and Spyglass’s Scream 5, which has her as one of the leads.

West is repped by UTA and Artists and Directors Cooperative. Goth is repped by WME and Curtis Brown Group. Mescudi is repped by WME and Ortega is repped by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment.