‘The Young and the Restless’ Continues Production After 2 Positive COVID-19 Tests

EXCLUSIVE: Production on CBS’ daytime drama The Young and the Restless is slated to proceed as planned despite two people testing positive for the coronavirus, I have learned.

According to sources, an email was sent to production crew yesterday, Nov. 1, informing them that the “production received two new positive test results for COVID-19 on November 1, 2020 and the individuals have begun self-isolation.” Additionally, “the affected areas of the production will be deep cleaned and disinfected,” the letter said. “Contact tracing has been completed and those individuals who were in who were in close contact with the affected individuals have been notified. The production will take steps to respect all affected workers’ privacy.”

The positive results were produced as part of Y&R‘s safety protocols, which include regular testing. Their implementation is being monitored by a COVID officer on set.

I hear the production company determined that neither of the two individuals who tested positive have impacted the show’s ability to film the scenes being taped this week. That includes a big family event scene featuring about 15 actors in close proximity, I have learned. (Per industry COVID guidelines, actors wear masks until just before taping begins.)

By splitting production members into zones, some productions have been able to isolate affected personnel and remain in production despite positive COVID tests. Netflix’s Stranger Things and ABC’s The Rookie are among the series that have accomplished that.

The Young and the Restless restarted production on July 14 after being shut down in mid-March due to the pandemic. It resumed airing original episodes Aug 10.

In January, CBS renewed The Young and the Restless for four more years, taking it through 2024. The series is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Young and the Restless has been TV’s #1-rated daytime drama for the past 31 years. It airs weekdays from 12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT.