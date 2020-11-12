The Weeknd Is Chosen As Super Bowl LV Halftime Performer

The Weeknd has been confirmed as the halftime performer at Super Bowl LV.

The game is scheduled for February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. It isn’t clear yet how many fans will be in the stadium, but the CBS telecast is expected to be the usual TV draw for viewers as well as advertisers. Pepsi is in its 10th year presenting the halftime show, which attracted more than 104 million viewers last year.

Like all sports leagues, the NFL has faced significant challenges from COVID-19, but has managed to keep playing a full slate of games as of the season’s midway point. League officials, TV execs and other stakeholders have held discussions about contingency plans, with a delay of up to several weeks being considered. As of now, though, the original February date is still the expected game day.

The halftime show will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” said The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

Shawn JAY-Z Carter said The Weeknd has “introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.”

A multi-platinum recording artist and Grammy winner, The Weeknd has branched into film and TV over the past year, appearing in Uncut Gems and starring in and co-writing an episode of TV series American Dad.