The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy Upon Grammy Snubs: “You Owe Me, My Fans And The Industry Transparency”

While a number of musicians across the industry celebrated their Grammy nominations as the list dropped Tuesday, Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd called out the Recording Academy for his lack of noms.

“The Grammys remain corrupt,” the Blinding Lights singer said on Twitter. “You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

The singer and Uncut Gems actor received no nominations on Tuesday, despite his synth pop earworm breaking the record for the most week spent atop Billboard’s top 10 chart. The snub also come after The Weeknd took home multiple awards at the American Music Awards on Sunday, with a total of three honors including favorite R&B album. The singer also won multiple trophies as the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards back in September.

In the past The Weeknd has won three Grammy Awards, eight Billboard Music and has even been nominated for an Academy Award. In 2016, he received a nomination for his number ‘Earned It,’ which was featured in the Fifty Shades of Grey Soundtrack.

Musicians raking in the most nominations from the Recording Academy’s Tuesday announcement were Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Beyoncé, who was nominated for nine categories. Additional artists breaking into the Grammy nominations list were “Savage” singer Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone and Billie Eilish.

See the complete list of Grammy nominees here.