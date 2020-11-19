‘The Walking Dead’ Sets Return Date For Extended 10th Season; Robert Patrick, Okea Eme-Akwari Join Cast – Watch A Virtual Table Read

AMC dropped a bunch of news today about the upcoming extended 10th season of The Walking Dead.

The first of the six new episodes is set to debut on Sunday, February 28, while AMC+ will have them earlier starting on February 25 before their linear debut. Each new episode will debut on the streamer on the Thursday before their Sunday linear debut.

In addition, Robert Patrick (Perry Mason) will join the series as Mays, while Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai) will step into the role of Elijah. They join previously announced new cast member Hilarie Burton Morgan (White Collar), who will play Negan’s wife Lucille. Patrick appeared in a table-read clip of the new episode “One More” released by AMC that also features Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam and is narrated by Josh McDermitt. Watch the clip below:

When we last left The Walking Dead, audiences saw the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In the upcoming six episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

AMC also released new episode synopses. Here are the details:

EPISODE 1017 – “Home Sweet Home”

Director: David Boyd

Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan,) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.



EPISODE 1018 – “Find Me”

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

EPISODE 1019 – “One More”

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

EPISODE 1020 – “Splinter”

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

EPISODE 1021 – “Diverged”

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Heather Bellson

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

EPISODE 1022 – “Here’s Negan”

Director: Laura Belsey

Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Angela Kang, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth.

The Walking Dead universe continues to grow with Talking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond as well as a feature film being produced by Universal and Skybound and AMC that will focus on Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes. On top of that, a new spinoff is being developed for 2023 which will focus on Daryl (Reedus) and Carol (McBride. There is also a new Tales of the Walking Dead episodic anthology series in the works.