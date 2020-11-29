The Utah Monolith Has Returned To…Well, We’re Not Sure Where, But It’s Gone

The Utah monolith has been returned to whatever species created it.

Modeled after the more famous monolith from the 1968 film 2001: A Space Odyssey, this latest version was recently discovered in the red rocks desert in southeastern Utah. Like its cinematic cousin, its origin was murky and the cause of much speculation, particularly among fans of the Stanley Kubrick film and the Arthur C. Clarke books.

But the ten-foot tall, silver metal monolith in Utah has now disappeared, the state’s Bureau of Land Management said Saturday. It was removed by an “unknown party” sometime Friday night, the agency said in a Facebook post.