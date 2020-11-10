‘The Undoing’ Draws Solid Ratings For HBO

HBO’s limited series The Undoing is drawing solid ratings for the premium cabler, reaching a series high with its latest episode Sunday night. Viewership totaled 1.7 million across the linear premiere, including two replays and digital. That’s up 18% from episode 2 and 21% from the series premiere on Oct. 25. The series also ranked as the No. 1 most social primetime premium cable series Sunday night.

Viewing for the first episode has passed 6 million, according to HBO, and is expected to build in the coming weeks. To date, the series is showing slightly faster growth than recently wrapped Lovecraft Country at the same point in its season, according to the network.

The six-part limited series is also breaking viewership records outside the U.S. The Undoing had the best first season premiere of 2020 for HBO’s networks in Nordic and Central Europe, according to HBO. In addition, it was the best first season launch of all time for HBO in Denmark. Since its Oct. 25 series premiere, The Undoing has ranked #1 among series on HBO GO Latin America, as well as Binge (Australia) and Foxtel. The show also was the #1 series watched by Crave (Canada) subscribers on streaming platforms for the week of Nov 2-8.

The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, was created and written by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier. Based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s book You Should Have Known, the series revolves around Grace and Jonathan Fraser, played by Kidman and Grant, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.

Kelley and Bier executive producers alongside Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories, Stephen Garrett and Celia Costas.

New episodes debut Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on HBO and are also available to stream on HBO Max.