‘The Undoing’ On Track To Become The Highest-Rated New U.S. Series On Sky Atlantic

The Undoing
HBO

David E. Kelley and Susanne Bier’s limited series The Undoing is gripping audiences in the UK just as tightly as those in America, where the psychological thriller broadcasts on HBO.

Comcast-owned Sky said the drama is on course to become Sky Atlantic’s highest-rated new U.S. import after its opening episode was watched by 2.8M over a 28-day period, including repeats. The first three episodes have so far averaged 2.5M viewers using the same metric.

The Undoing’s premiere audience of 2.8M puts it ahead of the first episode of Game Of Thrones, the epic fantasy saga that became a channel defining series for both HBO and Sky Atlantic. Game Of Thrones’ opener was watched by 1.85M back in April 2011, but the final season went on to average more than 6M.

Zai Bennett, Sky’s managing director of content, said: “The Undoing has kept us all guessing and is on track to be the biggest U.S. series to ever launch on Sky Atlantic.”

