‘The Umbrella Academy’ Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix

Netflix has given a Season 3 order to one of its most popular series, The Umbrella Academy.

Production on the 10-episode third season will begin in February in Toronto.

Series-regular cast members set to return, reprising their roles, include Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Also coming back is executive producer/showrunner Steve Blackman.

The UCP-produced The Umbrella Academy, a live-action superhero series based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, was a breakout when it launched last year, ranking as the third-most watched Netflix series for 2019. Released on July 31, Season 2 led Nielsen’s first Streaming Top 10.

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations

Executive producers for Season 3 alongside Blackman include Jeff F. King — who also directs — Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg and Jesse McKeown. Way and Bá co-executive produce.

In Season 2, Five is proven right in warning his family that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. The time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline. Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins.