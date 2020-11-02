‘The Tonight Show’: Jamie Granet-Bederman Named Showrunner As Gavin Purcell Steps Down To Return To Universal TV Deal

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is undergoing some executive changes.

Jamie Granet-Bederman has been promoted to showrunner of the NBC late-night show after Gavin Purcell stepped down to return to his development deal with Universal Television.

Nedaa Sweiss, who was previously head writer for The Tonight Show, has also been named co-showrunner for the next few months.

This comes after Purcell has overseen the show for a year, after taking over from Jim Bell in November 2019. He was instrumental in overseeing The Tonight Show’s At Home episodes as well as helping it become the first show to return to the studio in July.

Purcell, who was previously showrunner and executive producer for Hulu’s sketch and talk show I Love You America with Sarah Silverman, signed an exclusive overall deal with the NBCU studio in March 2019 – six months before taking over the Fallon show.

Granet-Bederman has worked with Fallon for the last 11 years since the two began on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. She has run the talent department of The Tonight Show as a producer, having been a supervising producer on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Nedaa Sweiss, meanwhile, has been named as co-showrunner until the new year. Sweiss previously served as head writer for The Tonight Show and recently sold developments to ABC and CBS. She is developing single-camera comedy Real People with Late Night director Nisha Ganatra for ABC.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is produced by Universal Television and Broadway Video with Lorne Michaels as exec producer.