‘The Tonight Show’ Interview With Bernie Sanders Resurfaces As Senator Predicts Uncertainty Of 2020 Presidential Election To A Tee

Former Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont precisely predicted the uncertainty of the 2020 presidential race weeks before November 3. In an October interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that since has made its rounds on the internet, Sanders predicted all that would and wouldn’t happen on Election Day – from President Donald Trump’s false declaration that he has won the election to the millions of mail-in ballot still to be counted later in the week.

“My view is, every vote must be counted,” Sanders told Fallon. “You’re going to have a situation, I suspect, in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, other states, where they are going to be receiving huge amounts of mail-in ballots. Unlike states like Florida and Vermont, they’ll not be able to process these ballots until Election Day or until the polls close. That means you’re going to have states dealing with millions of mail-in ballots.”

The Tonight Show interview began resurfacing Tuesday night as poll numbers started showing Biden leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, both which Trump won in 2016. As of Wednesday morning, Biden continues leading in Michigan, and AP has projected the former vice president as the winner in Wisconsin.

However, Sanders’ accuracy wasn’t applicable only to the voting numbers but also to Trump’s behavior. On Tuesday night, Trump announced premature victory in the aforementioned states, claiming “we already won” – a statement news outlets and anchors were quick to rebuke.

“It could well be that at 10 o’clock on Election Night, Trump is winning in Michigan, in Pennsylvania, he’s winning in Wisconsin and he gets on television and he goes, ‘Thank you, Americans, for re-electing me — it’s all over, have a good day,'” the senator said. “But then the next day and the day following, all those mail-in ballots start getting counted and it turns out that Biden has won those states, at which Trump says, ‘See? I told you the whole thing was fraudulent. I told you that those mail-in ballots were crooked. So now we’re not going to leave office.'”

As of this writing, Biden leads the race with 248 electoral votes to Trump’s 214.

Watch the full Tonight Show interview above. Sanders’ comments about the 2020 presidential race come around the 2:40 timestamp.