‘The Suicide Squad’ Adds Sylvester Stallone To Its Lineup, Confirmed By James Gunn On Instagram

Sylvester Stallone has joined the second Suicide Squad, according to an Instagram post by writer-director James Gunn.

Not everyone is returning from the original 2016 film. Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are back as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang, as are Viola Davis (Amanda Waller) and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flagg). Gunn will be including some new supervillians with big names attached. Nathan Fillion (T.D.K.), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), and John Cena (Peacemaker) are known, with Stallone now joining. There is some speculation that he will be the voice of King Shark.

Stallone himself confirmed his participation by posting a video to Instagram acknowledging he was on his way to go film a scene.

Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is set to open in theaters August 6, 2021.

In a tweet showcasing the new cast pic on the cover of Empire magazine, Gunn asked “What two characters do you think are most likely to survive #TheSuicideSquad?”

Gunn responded to a fan’s guess. “No character was protected by DC. They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn’t looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen. #StoryReignsSupreme #TheSuicideSquad”